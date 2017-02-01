Lt. Gov. Osbert E. Potter advises Virgin Islands residents to safeguard their savings from investment fraud by becoming informed…
Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.
Despite the governor's statements that the business community was in support of his five-year plan, a statement issued by local tourism organizations and the two chambers of commerce says otherwise.READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
At the annual meeting of the St. Croix Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, members shared suggestions on improving the V.I. economic situation in light of the Monday night State of the Territory address.READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
Last summer National Geographic explorer and underwater photographer Brian Sperry spent time on and around St. Croix, photographing the island’s tropical marine life for the February issue.READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
We remain in amazement that our senators are so out of touch as to believe that people come to this territory to buy cheap cigarettes and booze.
We are also concerned that they don’t know the planes coming in are often already only half full in the height of season.
Both last year and this year I have traveled several times between St. Thomas and New York in January and February on eerily empty planes. Zika is most likely the biggest culprit. But enormous fares during peak vacation time, like winter and spring school breaks can’t be far behind.
The average fare during the New York City spring break is about $1200. Who is going to pay that?
Our government officials might want to offer some incentives to the airlines instead of being distracted by the bullies in the cruise ship industry.
So, senators, please do your homework and don’t be bought by Main Street. People come here because it’s beautiful and warm.
But when the pay less paydays start and civil unrest increases, I would suggest that will be far more of a deterrent to our potential visitors than an increase in the cost of soda pop.
I think you are right. They come for warmth and sunshine. You can't get that in Florida, it can be 40 degrees in January and February. However, you can get an "all in" condo in Mexico for about the same amount as the tax you pay for a private condo in the USVI ($30 + 12% tax). And the peso is now 22 to a dollar, making shopping really cheap. I got a $521 flight round-trip on American for February - so airfare is the same cost. There are plenty of other islands, include PR that are warm and sunny too. So why visit the VI? What makes the trip here worthwhile, when you are paying more? We keep taking away reason, after reason, and they shall come no more. And yes, Cuba is a threat. People in the states prefer variety and change. That is why a high percentage of restaurants close each year and new ones open. Warm sunny destinations are dime a dozen, except VI is a dollar.
You are correct who in their right mind would choose a vacation to get cheap cigarettes? However, many, many people do buy cheap cartons of cigs to bring back home. The Federal tax is $10 a carton. Mapp is proposing $15. States do add more per carton. But bottom line, this type of carton sale for shops in the VI is going away. Period. No reason to buy a carton. that means no more gross receipts from tourists either. 15% of Americans smoke, there will be some who will buy packs while on vacation, but this certainly isn't going to save the day. So it is the locals, who will stock up on cartons before the tax and inventory.....so no tax here. Failure in the cards. Hasn't anyone thought this through?
None of us want to consider the truth: you get what you pay for. With a population too small to tax or user-fee enough to support our variety of government services and sophisticated infrastructure, we can't possibly pay for what we want to get. A prime example of unrealistic expectations is the complaining we do when WAPA wants to charge what is actually needed to provide the level of service we demand. Even the correction of inefficiency costs money to put in place. In the name of easing the burden on the taxpayer, we have shot ourselves in the foot over and over again creating tax breaks. How much money did the government lose when they raised the gross receipts standard exemption from $5000 to $9000/month? Real solutions that don't cause a population exodus like Puerto Rico's? I'm clueless. But I will bet that unless needs and expectations are scaled back, the costs will remain high along with the gap between "getting" and "paying for". The best we can do is make sure that the burden is applied in a fair and equitable fashion. This will assure the least resistance to sneaking up on reality.
Check out Wikipedia on Cigarette taxes in the US (for your convenience, or look into the research in the public domain). Very clear proof that higher prices = lower demand, particularly among those with incomes under $30,000 annually. This very segment is the majority of the VI local market. Since 1965 when cigarettes prices were increasing due to taxes the percentage of American adults who smoked dropped from 40% to 15% today. Taxes in America average almost 60% of the price of a carton. So in the long run, just like in America, fewer Virgin Islanders will smoke,improving their health and well-being. But don't plan on significantly higher tax revenue either. What is the governor's projections based on? Please release.