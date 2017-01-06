Arts / Entertainment

Things to do — St. John

Mongoose Junction to Launch Its ‘First Friday’ Series on Jan. 6

Mongoose Junction on St. John will launch its First Friday” series on Friday, Jan. 6. Discover, dine, and dance the night away on the first Friday of each month from January through June. There will be live music from 6-9 p.m. by Visions Reggae Band in the Courtyard and a wide range of locally made art.

Fueled by creativity, diverse culinary experiences, art and music, the Mongoose Junction community will offer V.I. residents and visitors alike a stimulating, cultural experience.

Also, 30 unique Mongoose merchants will be hosting artists, art exhibit openings, live music and special offers. Some of the First Friday offerings will include:

· Best of Both Worlds Gallery will be featuring St. John artist Janet Cook-Rutnik. Her work will include paintings and original prints on canvas that reference the changing landscape of the Virgin Islands. In addition, Cook-Rutnik will feature acrylic paintings on paper that capture the fleeting sensations of the glorious sunsets and seascapes of the territory. Other gallery artists will include, Kimberley Boulon, Kat Sowa, Elaine Estern and Candice Greathouse.

· Bajo El Sol Gallery will be opening its exhibition, entitled “An Island is a World,” named for the 1955 novel by Trinidadian writer Sam Selvon. The exhibition will feature work by eight artists working on St. John, St. Thomas and St. Croix. The painting, photography, performance and site-specific sculpture included in the show depict subtle and surprising moments of beauty that often reveal themselves on small islands. Participating artists are David Berg, Janet Cook-Rutnik, Luca Gasperi, Mitch Gibbs, Livy Hitchcock, Mark Isaacs, Lucy Portlock and Brenda Sylvia. Special performing guest artists at the opening will be Amy Gibbs and Shary N. Cruz.

· St. John Experience Gallery will present live painting by local artist Monica Knaggs. Mention the words "First Friday" and receive 20-40 percent off select items.

· Bamboula will offer henna body painting by artist Carolyn Roust on a walk-in basis from 5-7 p.m. Designs start at $10.

· Mention the phrase “First Friday” and receive a free sterling silver petroglyph charm with a purchase of $20 or more at Caravan Gallery.

· Friends of Virgin Islands National Park will offer 20 percent off on select items.

· Portico will be celebrating the launch of their new Web site at porticoshop.com and will be gifting 10 percent discount cards for online purchases.

· Sugarbirds will feature new photography images by owners John and Dean Baldwin.

Mongoose Junction’s first Friday Friday restaurant offerings will include:

· Enjoy art work by artist, Patty Tacquard at Ocean Grill Restaurant, which features fresh, contemporary cuisine.

· Celebrating 20 years on St. John, guests will receive a complimentary slice of key lime pie at Sun Dog Café with a minimum purchase of $15.

· The Tap Room will offer free brewery tours and beer tastings at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Buy any combination of three T-shirts and/or hats, and receive a free pint glass at the Brewtique.

· Viva Cantina will offer tequila tastings at half price until 9 p.m. from an extensive collection and will host a Club Viva Dance Party with St. John’s soca sensation the “Ah We” band until 2 a.m. Viva’s featured artist is Kimberley Boulon.

Mongoose Junction’s first “First Friday” event of the season promises to be a fun, art filled evening.

For further information, visit the Mongoose at www.mongoosejunctionstjohn.com