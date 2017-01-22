Arts / Entertainment

Things to do — St. John

Children of School of the Arts to Bring Broadway to St. John

The fourth graders of St. John will have their moment in the spotlight as Broadway arrives on island for the seventh time. This year’s show/fundraiser promises to entertain and inspire, as the children dance and sing their way into the hearts of the audience. This will be a magical experience.

St. John School of the Arts (SJSA) invites the community to attend “In Record Time” at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Westin Resort. The $200 Angel ticket includes a champagne reception, a gourmet dinner, the show, a raffle and a presentation of the distinguished Sis Frank Hero Award.

In addition, raffle tickets are available for purchase. With a $100 raffle ticket, the selected winner will take a trip to New York that includes airfare, hotel, dinner and a show. $25 raffle tickets are available, and winners will enjoy prizes such as gourmet dinners, handyman and automobile services, and a trip to the British Virgin Islands.

Six times before, Broadway actors have traveled to St. John to rehearse with the fourth graders from Julius E. Sprauve School, Gifft Hill School, St. John Christian Academy and, this year, several island homeschoolers. After only three weeks of learning the music and choreography, the children come together for dress rehearsal the night before the show.

“It is a heart-warming performance and a wonderful program that allows our children to shine on stage and to build their self-esteem and confidence through the arts,” said Kim Wild, executive director of St. John School of the Arts.

“Broadway Comes to St. John” is the biggest fundraiser of the year for St. John School of the Arts. The school’s programs seek to instill creativity and a greater sense of collaboration throughout the island’s diverse community with the belief that the arts have the power to transform lives and inspire greatness by instilling poise, confidence and character.

The programs would not be possible without the support of local businesses and individuals in the community.

To purchase Angel tickets for the event, visit www.stjohnschoolofthearts.org or call SJSA at 779-4322.

For more information, call SJSA or e-mail info@stjohnschoolofthearts.org.