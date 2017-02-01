St. Thomas business — St. John

Centurylink Carrier Is Disrupting Service for Innovative Customers

Innovative customers throughout the territory are being affected by a failure with Centurylink’s backhaul carrier due to a high level, transport outage on the continental U.S. that began on Monday, Jan. 30.

This outage is affecting private line circuit customers in both the St. Croix and St. Thomas-St. John districts. Some toll-free traffic and incoming long toll traffic to and from Centurylink/Qwest is also affected. Innovative Long Distance 800 service is also adversely affected by this outage. Innovative has been assisting the team at Centurylink to isolate the fault area and help them repair their outage.

Customers experiencing interruptions of their 800 service and issues with long distance with these carriers are encouraged to use the information provided below to call the Innovative Repairs department for assistance.

For cable TV or phone repairs, Innovative customers calling from landlines should dial 912. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Monday through Friday and on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Customers utilizing wireless phones can reach Repairs at 778-1742 or by using the following link: http://www.livehelpnow.net/lhn/TicketsVisitor.aspx?lhnid=22785. Please have available the telephone number, statement number, address, description of problem and brief directions.

For assistance with high-speed data/Internet service, customers should call 779-9999 and press 4, or call 714-3700 directly for technical support assistance.

Customer service is also available for wireless customers directly at 777-8899.

Innovative customers may also report a service problem online by visiting the Web site http://www.innovative.vi. Customers should fill out the form and select “Service Repairs” as the category.

Additional information is also available on the Innovative Web site at www.innovative.vi.