Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

Op-ed — St. John
Virtue of the Week: Perseverance
By The Family Connection — January 1, 2017

Perseverance is being steadfast and persistent. You commit to your goals and overcome obstacles, no matter how long it takes. When you persevere, you don't give up, you keep going. Like a strong ship in a storm, you don't become battered or blown off course. You just ride the waves.

You are practicing perseverance when you:

– Choose your commitments wisely,

– Set goals and stick with them until completed,

– Pace yourself, and take one step at a time, and

– Don't let doubts or tests blow you off course

Affirmation:

I have perseverance. I finish what I start. I keep steady in what I choose to do. I am loyal and committed.

The Family Connection was established in 2005 by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands as an early-childhood initiative. The mission of TFC is to strengthen the community child care and early education infrastructure in the USVI by building awareness of the importance of early learning and development for success and working with community agencies to promote quality care and education.

One of its efforts is the Virtues Project, an international initiative focused on building peaceful and caring communities.

The Source supports the Virtues Project. We will publish one of the virtues developed by the project each week. 

