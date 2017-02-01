GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Potter Advises Public on Avoiding Investment Fraud

Lt. Gov. Osbert E. Potter advises Virgin Islands residents to safeguard their savings from investment fraud by becoming informed…

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

more
 
Business Community Against Proposed Sin Taxes

Despite the governor's statements that the business community was in support of his five-year plan, a statement issued by local tourism organizations and the two chambers of commerce says otherwise.

2017-02-01 00:04:06
St. Croix Chamber Reacts to Economy, SOTA at Annual Meeting

At the annual meeting of the St. Croix Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, members shared suggestions on improving the V.I. economic situation in light of the Monday night State of the Territory address.

2017-01-31 23:44:07
St. Croix Marine Areas Featured in National Geographic’s February Issue

Last summer National Geographic explorer and underwater photographer Brian Sperry spent time on and around St. Croix, photographing the island’s tropical marine life for the February issue.

2017-01-31 23:11:30
Op-ed — St. John
Virtue of the Week: Justice
By The Family Connection — January 29, 2017

Practicing justice is being fair. It is solving problems so everyone wins. You don't prejudge. You see people as individuals. You don't accept it when some-one acts like a bully, cheats or lies. Being a champion for justice takes courage. Sometimes when you stand for justice, you stand alone.

You are practicing justice when you,

– Treat everyone fairly,

– Think for yourself and refuse to prejudge,

– Avoid gossip and backbiting,

– Own your mistakes and fix them,

– Protect people's rights, including your own, and

– Solve problems so everyone wins.

Affirmation:

I act with justice. I stand up for the rights of others and myself. I have no need to pretend or defend. I choose to make amends.

The Family Connection was established in 2005 by the Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands as an early-childhood initiative. The mission of TFC is to strengthen the community child care and early education infrastructure in the USVI by building awareness of the importance of early learning and development for success and working with community agencies to promote quality care and education.

One of its efforts is the Virtues Project, an international initiative focused on building peaceful and caring communities.

The Source supports the Virtues Project. We will publish one of the virtues developed by the project each week. 

