Governor Grants Holiday Leave to Nonessential Employees

Gov. Kenneth E. Mapp, by proclamation, has authorized commissioners and agency heads to grant administrative leave to non-essential employees working…

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

Senate Approves Nominees and Rezonings; Overrides Vetoes

The V.I. Legislature overrode Gov. Kenneth Mapp's veto Tuesday to enact legislation that expands the circumstances where a temporary physicians license can be granted, among other actions.

2016-12-21 22:48:20
Annual Public School Assessment Shows Improved Student Performance

V.I. public school students achieved slightly higher scores overall on their 2015-16 Smarter Balanced assessment tests relative to 2014-15, the first school year the territory used the assessment system.

2016-12-21 22:39:24
Zika Update: Territory Reports 24 New Cases; Outbreak Continues to Slow

The V.I. Department of Health announced 24 new cases of Zika virus this week, bringing the total caseload to 968. Last week, 23 new cases were reported.

2016-12-21 22:27:26
Beach Advisory for Week of Dec. 17-23
By Source Staff — December 17, 2016

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) has announced that due to heavy rains this week, the Division of Environmental Protection (DEP) anticipates that negative environmental impacts will be caused by storm-water runoff.

DPNR advises the public to use caution when using the coastal waters throughout the territory until further notification. It also advises parents to instruct their children to keep away from storm water-impacted beaches as well as areas with manholes and storm water flooding. There may be an elevated health risk to anyone swimming in storm water-impacted areas as a result of increased concentrations of bacteria.

All persons should also be aware that storm-water runoff may also contain contaminants or pollutants harmful to human health; therefore, all persons should avoid areas of storm-water runoff (i.e. guts, puddles and drainage basins). DPNR will continue to monitor the impacted areas and waters.

For additional information regarding water quality, call the Division of Environmental Protection at 773-1082 on St. Croix or 774-3320 on St. Thomas.

