Environment — St. John

Beach Advisory for January 9-13

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water quality at popular swimming beaches throughout the territory by sampling for enterococci bacteria and turbidity, which is a measure of water clarity, advises the public of the following:

DPNR performed water quality analysis at 20 designated beaches throughout the territory during the week of January 9-13, 2017. Note: The beaches in the St. Thomas District were not sampled this week; therefore, the water quality of the beaches is unknown. The following beaches meet water quality standards and are safe for swimming or fishing:

St. Croix

Protestant Cay

Buccaneer

Cramer Park

Shoy’s

Chenay Bay

New Fort (Ft. Louise Augusta)

Ha’ penny

Grapetree Bay

Princess (Condo Row)

Pelican Cove (Comorant)

Stoney Ground

St. John

Johnson Bay

Cruz Bay

Oppenheimer

The following beaches do not meet water quality standards because they exceed the established enterococci bacteria threshold and, therefore, are not considered to be safe for swimming or fishing:

St. Croix

Frederiksted Public Beach

Cane Bay

Dorsch

Rainbow

St. John

Great Cruz Bay

Frank Bay

High levels of enterococci bacteria and turbidity may be caused by runoff due to heavy rains, heavy marine vessel traffic, high wave activity near the shoreline, irresponsible recreational use, etc. Runoff can consist of sediment, pesticides, animal feces, and oil and grease, all of which are harmful to the waters of the territory.

DPNR will continue to monitor these popular swimming areas. It also recommends that people use their own discretion when swimming or fishing at the designated beaches. If the waters appear muddy or murky or have foul odors, do not swim or fish.

For additional information regarding water quality, call the Division of Environmental Protection at 773-1082 on St. Croix.