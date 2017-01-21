Beach Advisory for January 17-20

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water quality at popular swimming beaches throughout the territory by sampling for enterococci bacteria and turbidity, which is a measure of water clarity, advises the public of the following:
DPNR performed water quality analysis at 34 designated beaches throughout the territory during the week of Jan. 17-20, 2017. All 34 sampled designated beaches meet water quality standards and are safe for swimming or fishing.
St. Croix
Protestant Cay
Buccaneer
Cramer’s Park
Shoy’s
Chenay Bay
New Fort (Ft. Louise Augusta)
Ha’ penny
Grapetree Bay
Princess (Condo Row)
Pelican Cove (Comorant)
Dorsch
Frederiksted Public Beach
Rainbow
Cane Bay
Stoney Ground
St. Thomas
Coki Point
Vessup Bay
Bluebeard’s
Frenchman’s Bay
Bolongo Bay
Secret Harbor
Lindbergh Bay
Brewers Bay
Sapphire
Water Bay
Lindqvist
Hull Bay
Magens Bay
Limetree Bay
St. John
Johnson Bay
Cruz Bay
Oppenheimer
Great Cruz Bay
Frank Bay
DPNR will continue to monitor these popular swimming areas. It also recommends that people use their own discretion when swimming or fishing at the designated beaches. If the waters appear muddy or murky or have foul odors, do not swim or fish.
For additional information regarding water quality, call the Division of Environmental Protection at 773-1082 on St. Croix.