Beach Advisory for January 23-27
By Source Staff — January 28, 2017

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water quality at popular swimming beaches throughout the territory by sampling for enterococci bacteria and turbidity, which is a measure of water clarity, advises the public of the following:

DPNR performed water quality analysis at 33 designated beaches throughout the territory during the week of Jan. 23-27, 2017. Please Note: Oppenheimer Beach on St. John was not sampled this week; therefore, water quality at this beach is unknown. The following beaches meet water quality standards and are safe for swimming or fishing:

St. Croix

Protestant Cay

Cramer Park

Pelican Cove (Comorant)

Rainbow

Chenay Bay

New Fort (Ft. Louise Augusta)

Ha’ penny

Cane Bay

Stoney Ground

Frederiksted Public Beach

Dorsch

Princess Condo Row

St. Thomas

Coki Point

Bolongo Bay

Frenchman’s Bay

Hull Bay

Lindqvist

Bluebeard’s

Sapphire

Magens Bay

Lindbergh Bay

Vessup Bay

Water Bay

Secret Harbor

Limetree Bay

St. John

Cruz Bay

Great Cruz Bay

Frank Bay

Johnson Bay

The following beaches do not meet water quality standards because they exceed the established enterococci bacteria threshold and therefore are not considered to be safe for swimming or fishing:

St. Croix

Buccaneer

Shoy’s

Grapetree Bay

St. Thomas

Brewers Bay

High levels of enterococci bacteria and turbidity may be caused by runoff due to heavy rains, heavy marine vessel traffic, high wave activity near the shoreline, irresponsible recreational use, etc. Runoff can consist of sediment, pesticides, animal feces and oil & grease, all of which are harmful to the waters of the territory.

