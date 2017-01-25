GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

more
 
The Bookworm: Broken Hearts, Broken Laws

Savvy, long-time readers of Carl Weber will remember many hearts and laws broken, as well as a lot of hot mattresses and cold revenge.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-24 20:35:30
Joint Board Struggles to Elect Officers

At a meeting Monday, Joint Board of Elections members selected a slate of officers, discussed the recently signed law to unify the two Elections Board into one unified board, and sought to forces the Attorney General's Office to provide an attorney for board meetings. 

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2017-01-23 23:31:09
Looking For Volunteers For Homeless Count
By Source Staff — January 25, 2017

 The Department of Human Services is asking for your help to try to find out the number of homeless people in the territory. Its annual Homeless Point-In-Time survey is this Friday, Jan.27, from 6 a.m.m to 12 midnight. Each year, DHS works with Catholic Charities of the Virgin Islands, Methodist Training and Outreach Center, St. John Community Foundation and other non-profit, faith based organizations to help the displaced in the USVI.

Each year the islands conduct a one-day survey of sheltered and unsheltered individuals and families as part of the national effort to end homelessness. They are asking you to let these organizations know if there are areas in your community where the homeless congregate and may need help.
The PIT Count provides an insight that helps VI Continuum of Care system to do many things that will help the unfortunate with services and to meet federal requirements for continued funding. They are asking for the residents of the Virgin Islands to help gather data to ensure that the homeless will be given the assistance they need. Contact Ms. Brenda Walwyn at 340-774-0930 ext. 4104/5104.
 
