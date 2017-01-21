Schools — St. John

St. Thomas-St. John District Schools to Dismiss Early on Thursday, Jan. 26

There will be an early dismissal of all public schools on Thursday, Jan. 26. Dismissals will take place three hours before normal release times and are necessary to accommodate monthly job-embedded professional development for teachers, according to a press release issued Friday by the V.I. Department of Education’s St. Thomas-St. John District Office of the Insular Superintendent.

Lunch will be served before students are released, and buses will be dispatched to schools to transport students to their normal drop-off locations. Parents are asked to ensure students are properly supervised following dismissals.

School will resume at normal times on Friday, Jan. 27.

This is a list of student release times by school for Thursday, Jan. 26:

Cancryn Noon

CAHS 12:10 p.m.

BCB 11:25 a.m.

Eudora Kean 11:50 a.m.

Sprauve Noon

EWAA 12:10 p.m.

Abraham 11:40 a.m.

Muller 11:40 a.m.

Dober 11:45 a.m.

Tuitt 11:35 a.m.

Sibilly 11:30 a.m.

Lockhart 11:45 a.m.

EBO 11:45 a.m.

Gomez 11:40 a.m.

Bowsky 11:40 a.m.