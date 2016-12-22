GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Governor Grants Holiday Leave to Nonessential Employees

Gov. Kenneth E. Mapp, by proclamation, has authorized commissioners and agency heads to grant administrative leave to non-essential employees working…

Audio Galleries

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

more
 
Currently:Click for Saint John, Virgin Islands Forecast

Source Picks

Senate Approves Nominees and Rezonings; Overrides Vetoes

The V.I. Legislature overrode Gov. Kenneth Mapp's veto Tuesday to enact legislation that expands the circumstances where a temporary physicians license can be granted, among other actions.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2016-12-21 22:48:20
Annual Public School Assessment Shows Improved Student Performance

V.I. public school students achieved slightly higher scores overall on their 2015-16 Smarter Balanced assessment tests relative to 2014-15, the first school year the territory used the assessment system.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2016-12-21 22:39:24
Zika Update: Territory Reports 24 New Cases; Outbreak Continues to Slow

The V.I. Department of Health announced 24 new cases of Zika virus this week, bringing the total caseload to 968. Last week, 23 new cases were reported.

READ ENTIRE ARTICLE
2016-12-21 22:27:26
Local news — St. John
CommentLog in or Register to CommentE-mailE-MAILPrintPRINT
Three Sentenced in 'Chow Mein' Money Laundering Conspiracy
By Source Staff — December 20, 2016

District Court Judge Curtis V. Gomez on Monday sentenced three defendants for a money laundering conspiracy that operated from Los Angeles to St. Thomas, U.S. Attorney Ronald W. Sharpe announced.

– Demincia Dore, 31, of St. Thomas was sentenced to eight months imprisonment, three years of supervised release, 300 hours of community service and a $100 special assessment.

– Kishma Weeks, 27, of St. Croix was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment, three years of supervised release, 300 hours of community service and a $100 special assessment.

– Tamisha McBean, 32, of St. Thomas was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment, three years of supervised release, 300 hours of community service and a $100 special assessment.

All three defendants were also ordered to forfeit to the United States $351,000, payable jointly and severally, which represents the proceeds from the sale of the marijuana in this case, according to Sharpe.

Advertising (skip)

Dore pleaded guilty on June 30 to Count 27 of the superseding indictment, which charged money laundering conspiracy. Weeks and McBean pleaded guilty to that count on July 6. According to the plea agreements filed with the court, between July 2012 and December 2013, Dore, Weeks and McBean were members of a drug trafficking organization that shipped barrels containing at least 700 kilograms but less than 1,000 kilograms of marijuana concealed in Chow Mein cans from Los Angeles to St. Thomas utilizing a trucking company.

Dore, Weeks, and McBean deposited or caused to be deposited more than $100,000, which represented proceeds from the marijuana sales, into their bank accounts on St. Thomas, and then wired, or caused the marijuana proceeds to be electronically wired, to other members of the conspiracy on the mainland United States.

Clarence Griffin, Robert Brown and Trevor Dolphin pleaded guilty to drug trafficking conspiracy and were sentenced on March 5, 2015, and Oct. 6. Felix, who pleaded guilty to money laundering conspiracy, was sentenced on Oct. 6, and Larry Thompson, who pleaded guilty to misprision of felony, was sentenced Aug. 25.

The case was the result of a joint investigation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation, Sharpe said. It was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Delia L. Smith.

Read more stories in Local news»»