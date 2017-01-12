EPA Seeks Nominations for 2017 Environmental Champion Awards

GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

2017-01-12 12:46:30
2017-01-12 00:01:11
2017-01-11 23:21:53
By David Knight Jr. — January 11, 2017

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is seeking local nominations for its 2017 Region 2 Environmental Champion Awards. Entries are open until Feb. 3.

The EPA’s Region 2 covers New York, New Jersey, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and eight federally recognized Indian nations in New York.

The Environmental Champion Awards, called the Environmental Quality Awards until 2015, recognize environmental trailblazers within local communities. Individuals, businesses and organizations are all eligible to receive the award.

Winners of the award will be honored at a ceremony at the EPA’s regional headquarters in Manhattan this spring.

“EPA's prestigious Environmental Champion Award recognizes the hard work, vision and courage exhibited by local leaders who are committed to environmental protection. Everyone is encouraged to nominate people who are stellar leaders in this arena," said EPA Deputy Regional Administrator Catherine McCabe in a press release issued Tuesday.

Community members can nominate a V.I.-based organization or individual by filling out the nomination form found at www.epa.gov/aboutepa/environmental-champion-awards, and mailing it to the address listed on the form.

Included in a nomination package should be a separate narrative description of the nominee’s accomplishments, and supporting documentation such as testimonials or news clippings. The package must be received by Feb. 3 to be considered.
Last year’s Environmental Champion Award winners from the V.I. were Clean Sweep Frederiksted, an organization devoted to the revitalization of Frederiksted through targeted litter cleanups, and St. John’s Gifft Hill School, which has developed curriculum that teaches environmental stewardship to students preschool through grade 12. 

