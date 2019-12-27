Virgin Islands Kwanzaa Events Scheduled for December/January

By
Press release
-
Kwanzaa candles

All Kwanzaa events are coordinated by various community members and organizations. More information, flyers and pictures can be found online at conchshellmedia.com/blog/vikwanzaa-2019 on the V.I. Kwanzaa Season 2019-2020 Facebook Event. They can also be found on the Facebook pages of Conch Shell Media, KWANZAA365 Inc. and Sankofa Saturdays Inc.

 UMOJA (Unity) Thursday, Dec. 26

4PM | St. John, Franklin Powell Ball Park

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Sigma Theta Omega Chapter

3PM | St. Croix, UCA House Kitchen and Rastafarian Cultural Center (Frederiksted)

UCA, Umoja Caribbean Union Inc. and Afrika House St. Croix Harvest Exchange

6PM | St. Thomas, Wesley Methodist Educational Complex

African Diaspora Youth Development Foundation, Inc. 46th Annual Festival

3PM | Kwanzaa Youth Camp at Tillett Gardens

KUJICHAGULIA (Self-Determination) Friday, Dec. 27

6PM | St. Thomas, Tillett Gardens

LoveLivinVI and Pan African Support Group/Environmental Rangers

3PM | Kwanzaa Youth Camp @Tillett Gardens

UJIMA (Collective Work & Responsibility) Saturday, DEC. 28

6PM | St. Thomas, Island Rootz Vegan Restaurant Dinner Social/Media and Organizing Meetup

3PM | Kwanzaa Youth Camp at Tillett Gardens

UJAMAA (Cooperative Economics) Sunday, Dec. 29

NOON | St. Croix, 4-Part Crawl (Town Walk) between WellnessPlace, Afrikahouse, UCA and UCU (Frederiksted)

1PM* | St. Thomas, Bordeaux Farmers’ Market opens 10 a.m., We Grow Food, Inc.

3PM | Kwanzaa Youth Camp at Tillett Gardens

NIA (Purpose) Monday, Dec. 30

Enjoy family and community at home, the beach … anywhere!

3PM | Kwanzaa Youth Camp at Tillett Gardens

KUUUMBA (Creativity) Tuesday, Dec. 31

PRE-SUNSET | St. Thomas, John Brewers Beach Yoga until sunset

Ital Ase Botanical and Wedding Services

3PM | Kwanzaa Youth Camp at Tillett Gardens

IMANI (Faith) Wednesday, Jan. 1

PRE-SUNRISE | St. Thomas, John Brewers Beach Yoga until sunrise

2PM | St. Thomas, Brewers Beach Vegan* Potluck 3pm Kwanzaa camp @Brewers Beach (NOT Tillett)

NOON – 6PM | St. Croix, at UCA – Small Business Cultivation Fair and Networking

 Kwanzaa Youth Camp Daily 3PM-5PM at LoveLivin in Tillett Gardens

Arts & Crafts * Music * Theater * Dancing * Meditation * Folklore * Libations * History and more!

