Virgin Islands Kwanzaa Events Scheduled for December/January

All Kwanzaa events are coordinated by various community members and organizations. More information, flyers and pictures can be found online at conchshellmedia.com/blog/vikwanzaa-2019 on the V.I. Kwanzaa Season 2019-2020 Facebook Event. They can also be found on the Facebook pages of Conch Shell Media, KWANZAA365 Inc. and Sankofa Saturdays Inc.

Support the VI Source

Unlike many news organizations, we haven't put up a paywall - we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. Our sites are more popular than ever, but advertising revenues are falling - so you can see why we could use your help. Our independent journalism costs time, money and hard work to keep you informed, but we do it because we believe that it matters. If everybody who appreciates our reporting efforts were to help fund it for as little as $1, our future would be much more secure. Thanks in advance for your support!