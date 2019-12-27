Virgin Islands Kwanzaa Events Scheduled for December/January

All Kwanzaa events are coordinated by various community members and organizations. More information, flyers and pictures can be found online at conchshellmedia.com/blog/vikwanzaa-2019 on the V.I. Kwanzaa Season 2019-2020 Facebook Event. They can also be found on the Facebook pages of Conch Shell Media, KWANZAA365 Inc. and Sankofa Saturdays Inc.
UMOJA (Unity) Thursday, Dec. 26
4PM | St. John, Franklin Powell Ball Park
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc., Sigma Theta Omega Chapter
3PM | St. Croix, UCA House Kitchen and Rastafarian Cultural Center (Frederiksted)
UCA, Umoja Caribbean Union Inc. and Afrika House St. Croix Harvest Exchange
6PM | St. Thomas, Wesley Methodist Educational Complex
African Diaspora Youth Development Foundation, Inc. 46th Annual Festival
3PM | Kwanzaa Youth Camp at Tillett Gardens
KUJICHAGULIA (Self-Determination) Friday, Dec. 27
6PM | St. Thomas, Tillett Gardens
LoveLivinVI and Pan African Support Group/Environmental Rangers
3PM | Kwanzaa Youth Camp @Tillett Gardens
UJIMA (Collective Work & Responsibility) Saturday, DEC. 28
6PM | St. Thomas, Island Rootz Vegan Restaurant Dinner Social/Media and Organizing Meetup
3PM | Kwanzaa Youth Camp at Tillett Gardens
UJAMAA (Cooperative Economics) Sunday, Dec. 29
NOON | St. Croix, 4-Part Crawl (Town Walk) between WellnessPlace, Afrikahouse, UCA and UCU (Frederiksted)
1PM* | St. Thomas, Bordeaux Farmers’ Market opens 10 a.m., We Grow Food, Inc.
3PM | Kwanzaa Youth Camp at Tillett Gardens
NIA (Purpose) Monday, Dec. 30
Enjoy family and community at home, the beach … anywhere!
3PM | Kwanzaa Youth Camp at Tillett Gardens
KUUUMBA (Creativity) Tuesday, Dec. 31
PRE-SUNSET | St. Thomas, John Brewers Beach Yoga until sunset
Ital Ase Botanical and Wedding Services
3PM | Kwanzaa Youth Camp at Tillett Gardens
IMANI (Faith) Wednesday, Jan. 1
PRE-SUNRISE | St. Thomas, John Brewers Beach Yoga until sunrise
2PM | St. Thomas, Brewers Beach Vegan* Potluck 3pm Kwanzaa camp @Brewers Beach (NOT Tillett)
NOON – 6PM | St. Croix, at UCA – Small Business Cultivation Fair and Networking
Kwanzaa Youth Camp Daily 3PM-5PM at LoveLivin in Tillett Gardens
Arts & Crafts * Music * Theater * Dancing * Meditation * Folklore * Libations * History and more!