Click for Saint John, Virgin Islands Forecast

GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Libraries, Archives & Museums to Host Gothic Handwriting Workshops

The Division of Libraries, Archives & Museums (DLAM) is hosting a USVI/DK Archives Joint Centennial Project through a collaboration with…

Audio Galleries

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

more
 

MOVIES

Now Playing: “XXX: Return of Xander Cage,” “Fences” and “Sleepless”

The following movies are now playing at Market Square Theater on St. Thomas.

LOCAL NEWS

Senate minority leader Positive Nelson introduces members of the “People’s Voice Coalition” on Friday.
Senate minority leader Positive Nelson introduces members of the “People’s Voice Coalition” on Friday.
Senate Minority Hashes Out Proposed Sin Taxes; Looks at Territory’s Financial Needs

Calling themselves the “People’s Voice Coalition,” members of the Senate’s minority met Friday to formally organize and sound off on issues, including the government’s finances.

VIPA Working on Cyril E. King Airport Road

The V.I. Port Authority is asking motorists to be cautious driving the Cyril E. King Airport road because Public Works road repairs began Friday.

St. Thomas Starring in Upcoming HGTV Show

Two upcoming January episodes of the popular HGTV series “Beachfront Bargain Hunt” are expected to feature St. Thomas and several local professionals.

Family Resource Center Honors Peacemakers Paula Edwards and Shaun Pennington

Attendees of the Family Resource Center’s Peacemaker gala were inspired by the long-term efforts of Paula Edwards and Shaun Pennington to make the Virgin Islands a safer and more just place to live.

More Local News Stories >>

 

 

EDITORIAL/BLOGS

The V.I. Answer Desk

Demand answers. Question authority. Agitate for change. Go ahead, you're entitled.

 
 
Vengeance Sucks the Life From Us and Our Community

Upon observing a public act of deliberate and destructive vengeance, which hurt the entire community, I wrote the journal entry below.

SOURCE PICKS

St. Thomas-St. John District Schools to Dismiss Early on Thursday, Jan. 26

There will be an early dismissal of all public schools on Thursday, Jan. 26. Dismissals will take place three hours…

Beach Advisory for January 17-20

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water…

St. Thomas Starring in Upcoming HGTV Show

Two upcoming January episodes of the popular HGTV series “Beachfront Bargain Hunt” are expected to feature St. Thomas and several…

Democatic Party State Chairwoman Calls for Senator Elect to be Seated in Legislature

The Democratic Party of the Virgin Islands is concerned that more than one week after the 32nd Legislature has been…

Family Resource Center Honors Peacemakers Paula Edwards and Shaun Pennington

Attendees of the Family Resource Center’s Peacemaker gala were inspired by the long-term efforts of Paula Edwards and Shaun Pennington…

Students log debris they found during beach clean-up.
Using UVI Grant, Teachers Reduce Marine Debris, Educate Youth

Fifteen Virgin Islands educators have been awarded $26,648 for marine environmental projects that aim to educate and reduce pollution in…

 
 

ON ST. CROIX

Rotary Gets Lessons in Hugs and Handshakes

If you are not hugging people you meet, you might want to ask yourself why,” guest speaker Heather Harder told the Rotary Club of St. Croix on Thursday in a discussion about nonverbal communication.

More St. Croix Stories >>

ON ST. THOMAS

WAPA Working on Water Monday in Anna's Retreat

The V.I. Water and Power Authority is extending drinking water service to Anna's Retreat Heights on St. Thomas on Monday, according to the utility.

More St. Thomas Stories >>