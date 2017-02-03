Click for Saint John, Virgin Islands Forecast

GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

This Week’s Senate Calendar

Here’s what’s on tap at the V.I. Legislature this week.

Women's March, St. Croix
Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

MOVIES

Now Playing: “Split,” "Moonlight"

The following movies are now playing at Market Square Theater on St. Thomas.

LOCAL NEWS

Hang gliding (Conrad Hoover photo).
Hang gliding (Conrad Hoover photo).
Source Leaping Into the Next Iteration

The Source is taking the leap to a more accessible, up to date, affordable system that will better interface with social media while upholding our integrity as a reliable, decades-old newspaper of general circulation.
Governor and Finance Commissioner at Odds Over Budgetary Shortfall Options

Four days after delivering his third State of the Territory address, Gov. Kenneth Mapp appears at odds with Finance Commissioner and PFA Executive Director Valdamier Collens.

Cutting V.I. Budgets Means Cutting Teachers

Cutting Education funding would be difficult because most local funding goes straight to salaries, Education Commissioner Sharon McCollum told senators during an oversight hearing Thursday.

WAPA, PSC Look to Clarify Base Rate Issues

The recent back and forth between the V.I. Water and Power Authority and Public Services Commission continued Thursday as both sides issued releases trying to clarify decisions made last week.

EDITORIAL/BLOGS

The V.I. Answer Desk

Demand answers. Question authority. Agitate for change. Go ahead, you're entitled.

 
 
People Don’t Come to V.I. For Cheap Cigarettes

We remain in amazement that our senators are so out of touch as to believe that people come to this territory to buy cheap cigarettes…

SOURCE PICKS

The Bookworm: ‘The Blood of Emmett Till’

Indeed, this is as hot-button as they come, and it’s likely not the definitive word on this murder. Stay tuned…

Mapp Nominates Felicia Blyden as Permanent Human Services Commissioner

Gov. Kenneth Mapp nominated acting Human Services Commissioner Felecia Blyden this week to formally fill that post.

Source Manager’s Journal: Sometimes History Does Repeat Itself

As a nation, we are now led by people who have spent their lives giving those who were down a…

Centurylink Carrier Is Disrupting Service for Innovative Customers

Innovative customers throughout the territory are being affected by a failure with Centurylink’s backhaul carrier due to a high level,…

Business Community Against Proposed Sin Taxes

Despite the governor's statements that the business community was in support of his five-year plan, a statement issued by local…

 
 

ON ST. CROIX

Lorraine Village Shooting Ends Five-Month Streak of No Homicides

A relatively quiet period – five months without a homicide on St. Croix – ended in gunfire Tuesday night when 19-year-old McDonald Samuel was killed in Lorraine Village, the VIPD reported.

ON ST. THOMAS

Smith Bay Ag Fair to be Held Saturday

The Smith Bay Association will hold its first agricultural community fair Saturday featuring local fish, fruits, vegetables and prepared Caribbean foods, among many family-friendly entertainments.

