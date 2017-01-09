Click for Saint John, Virgin Islands Forecast

GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

This Week’s Senate Calendar

Here’s what’s on tap at the V.I. Legislature this week.

Audio Galleries

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

more
 

MOVIES

St. John Film Society to Present ‘Timeless’ on Jan. 10

To start off its 2017 season, the St. John Film Society will screen “Timeless – A Virgin Islands Love Story” at 7:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the St. John…

LOCAL NEWS

Morning stroll (Gabriel Padilha photo).
Morning stroll (Gabriel Padilha photo).
Rodriquez May Not Be Sworn In Monday After All

In a last minute ruling, the Virgin Islands Supreme Court said late Sunday night Sen.-elect Kevin Rodriquez cannot take the oath of office with the other senators of the 32nd Legislature Monday, despite a ruling…

@ Work: Rob Tutton Freedives into St. John

Rob Tutton started VITAL Freediving last April to introduce the sport of freediving to St. John and 'help people discover their inner dolphin.' He now teaches a range of courses that meet the needs of…

Rodriquez Will Be Sworn in Monday Following Court Win

While she said there was some inconsistencies in his testimony, V.I. Superior Court Judge Kathleen Mackay ruled that Senator-elect Kevin Rodriquez will still be able to be sworn in Monday along with the other members…

System Likely to Bring High Surf, a Little Wind and Rain by Mid-Week

A weather system moving is likely to bring high surf warnings and a little wind and rain to the U.S. Virgin Islands by mid-week, but islanders can still afford to be a little smug as…

More Local News Stories >>

 

 

EDITORIAL/BLOGS

The V.I. Answer Desk

Demand answers. Question authority. Agitate for change. Go ahead, you're entitled.

 
 
The Haters are Unleashed

“I don’t think it’s self-indulgent to feel quite a lot of despair,” Paul Krugman

SOURCE PICKS

Virtue of the Week: Determination

Determination is using your willpower to do something when it isn't easy. You are determined to meet your goals even…

Water Island Music Festival to Present Three Performances

The 12th annual Water Island Music Festival is scheduled for Jan. 13, 14 and 15. Carnegie Hall pianist Julian Gargiulo…

Beach Advisory for January 2-5

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water…

The Bookworm: ‘Lose Your Final 15’

If those holiday cookies went from lips to hips and you’re walking them off now, “Lose Your Final 15” is…

District Court Opens Registration for Centennial Event With Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor

The Honorable Sonia Sotomayor, associate justice of the Supreme Court of the United States, will be the featured guest at…

Quest for New Emma Cottage Continues

Sister Emma Cottage, a special unit that provides foster care for children with severe developmental and physical disabilities, has attempted…

 
 

ON ST. CROIX

@ Work: Chef Digby Stridiron Wears Two Hats

Digby Stridiron wears two hats – one as culinary ambassador for the Virgin Islands and Caribbean cuisine and the other as head chef and co-owner of St. Croix’s newest, upscale restaurant, Balter. 

More St. Croix Stories >>

ON ST. THOMAS

@ Work: Bootsie’s Family Business Cleans Up

Not afraid to get their hands dirty, the members of the Prendergast family – Maria, Larry and daughter Jennifer – have turned a menial job into a successful small enterprise, while consistently serving the needs of island businesses. 

More St. Thomas Stories >>