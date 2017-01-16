GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

The V.I. Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) advises residents of the hours of operation for its facilities and administrative offices in…
Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.
CLICK ON MONTH OR DATE
The following movies are now playing at Market Square Theater on St. Thomas.
The last part of a speech that Martin Luther King gave at Western Michigan State College on Dec. 18, 1963, is still a rallying cry for we who are maladjusted.
Gov. Kenneth Mapp on Sunday replaced acting Human Services Commissioner Anita Roberts, who has faced intense criticism for abruptly moving some residents of St. Thomas's Sea View Nursing Home without coordinating with families and other…
A strong breeze cooled hundreds of fairgoers Saturday on St. Thomas’s West End as they lined up to buy fresh veggie food and produce during the 20th annual Bordeaux Farmers Rastafari Agricultural and Cultural Vegan…
With a firm 'no' from investors, the Government of the Virgin Islands has halted its efforts at the bond market and is returning to a five-year plan that proposes new taxes designed to raise enough…
Demand answers. Question authority. Agitate for change. Go ahead, you're entitled.
“I don’t think it’s self-indulgent to feel quite a lot of despair,” Paul Krugman
Diligence is working hard and doing your absolute best. You take special care by doing things step by step. Diligence…
The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water…
The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands (CFVI) has awarded nearly $28,000 in grants to support a variety of (Science,…
Senator-elect Kevin A. Rodriquez defends his right to be a duly elected senator – because the people voted him in,…
Source reader Jason Budsan wrote asking about the Department of Tourism's promotion, which ioncludes a $300 voucher that will be…
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is seeking local nominations for its 2017 Region 2 Environmental Champion Awards. Entries are open…
Visitors and residents can relive history by walking the streets of Christiansted following the footsteps of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and escorted by knowledgeable guides from Crucian Heritage and Nature Tourism.
District Court Judge Curtis V. Gomez on Wednesday sentenced two men in a cocaine distribution conspiracy, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Ronald Sharpe.