GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Potter Advises Public on Avoiding Investment Fraud

Lt. Gov. Osbert E. Potter advises Virgin Islands residents to safeguard their savings from investment fraud by becoming informed…

Women's March, St. Croix
Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

Coming Thursday: “Split,” "Moonlight"

The following movies are now playing at Market Square Theater on St. Thomas.

Rum samples routinely greet visitors arriving by ferry to St. John (Gary Metz photo).
Between a Rock and a Hard Place, Senate Acts on Sin Taxes

Senate Finance Committee members approved Tuesday a bill adding new taxes on tobacco, alcoholic beverages and sodas, and replacing a time share rental tax with a set per-night fee of $25.

UVI Awards Honorary Degree to U.S. Justice Sonia Sotomayor

In special session Tuesday, the UVI Board of Trustees ratified a committee decision to award an honorary degree to U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, who is speaking Feb. 9 on St. Thomas.

WAPA Motion Allows for Implementation of Base Rate Increase Starting Wednesday

A motion for reconsideration filed with the Public Services Commission on Tuesday has opened up the door for WAPA to implement its 13.2 percent interim base rate increase starting Wednesday.

Business Community Against Proposed Sin Taxes

Despite the governor's statements that the business community was in support of his five-year plan, a statement issued by local tourism organizations and the two chambers of commerce says otherwise.

The V.I. Answer Desk

Demand answers. Question authority. Agitate for change. Go ahead, you're entitled.

 
 
People Don’t Come to V.I. For Cheap Cigarettes

We remain in amazement that our senators are so out of touch as to believe that people come to this territory to buy cheap cigarettes…

Centurylink Carrier Is Disrupting Service for Innovative Customers

Innovative customers throughout the territory are being affected by a failure with Centurylink’s backhaul carrier due to a high level,…

Business Community Against Proposed Sin Taxes

Despite the governor's statements that the business community was in support of his five-year plan, a statement issued by local…

St. Croix Chamber Reacts to Economy, SOTA at Annual Meeting

At the annual meeting of the St. Croix Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday, members shared suggestions on improving the V.I.…

St. Croix Marine Areas Featured in National Geographic’s February Issue

Last summer National Geographic explorer and underwater photographer Brian Sperry spent time on and around St. Croix, photographing…

Cy Thompson sailing in the 2016 Summer Olympics. (Credit -- Matt Schoch)
V.I. Sailing Association Names Cy Thompson ‘Virgin Islands Sailor of the Year’

The Virgin Islands Sailing Association (VISA) has awarded Cy Thompson, two-time Olympic Laser sailor, the coveted title of ‘Virgin Islands…

Bajo Sol Gallery presents Lucid Dreams Exhibit-- detail of painting by Aimee Trayser
Mongoose Junction to Continue Its ‘First Friday’ Series on Feb. 3

Mongoose Junction will launch its next First Friday” series on Friday, Feb. 3 in Cruz Bay, St. John. Discover, dine,…

 
 

St. Croix Bin Sites Not Accepting Green Waste

The St. Croix Transfer Station and bin sites will not be accepting any green wastes until further notice, the V.I. Waste Management Authority announced Tuesday.

More Than 200 Take Part in Women's Jogger Jam

More than 200 women and girls braved early morning rain and overcast skies Sunday, joining in sisterhood to walk, jog and run the 35th anniversary of the Women’s Jogger Jam.  

