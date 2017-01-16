GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Click for Saint John, Virgin Islands Forecast

VIWMA’s MLK Holiday Hours Set

The V.I. Waste Management Authority (VIWMA) advises residents of the hours of operation for its facilities and administrative offices in…

Fathers Back to School Barbecue & Fun Day

Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.

Now Playing: “Monster Trucks” and “Patriots Day”

The following movies are now playing at Market Square Theater on St. Thomas.

Surf's up on the northern shore of St. John as a recent weather front brought larger-than-usual waves to the territory. (Gary Metz photo)
MLK Day: King's Call for Being 'Maladjusted' Rings True Today

The last part of a speech that Martin Luther King gave at Western Michigan State College on Dec. 18, 1963, is still a rallying cry for we who are maladjusted. 

Mapp Replaces Roberts as Human Services Commissioner

Gov. Kenneth Mapp on Sunday replaced acting Human Services Commissioner Anita Roberts, who has faced intense criticism for abruptly moving some residents of St. Thomas's Sea View Nursing Home without coordinating with families and other…

20th Bordeaux Ag Fair Showcases Local Food and Artists

A strong breeze cooled hundreds of fairgoers Saturday on St. Thomas’s West End as they lined up to buy fresh veggie food and produce during the 20th annual Bordeaux Farmers Rastafari Agricultural and Cultural Vegan…

Mapp: No Bonds Right Now, V.I. Needs New Taxes to Sustain Budget

With a firm 'no' from investors, the Government of the Virgin Islands has halted its efforts at the bond market and is returning to a five-year plan that proposes new taxes designed to raise enough…

The Haters are Unleashed

“I don’t think it’s self-indulgent to feel quite a lot of despair,” Paul Krugman

Virtue of the Week: Diligence

Diligence is working hard and doing your absolute best. You take special care by doing things step by step. Diligence…

Beach Advisory for January 9-13

The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water…

(Left to Right) Attorney Tom Bolt; Katrin Braddell, CFVI development director; Ray Flores, regional vice president of AT&T Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands
CFVI Awards AT&T STEM Grants to Educators in the Territory

The Community Foundation of the Virgin Islands (CFVI) has awarded nearly $28,000 in grants to support a variety of (Science,…

Let Me Take My Seat by Senator-elect Kevin A. Rodriquez

Senator-elect Kevin A. Rodriquez defends his right to be a duly elected senator – because the people voted him in,…

V.I. Answer Desk: Tourism’s Centennial Promotion

Source reader Jason Budsan wrote asking about the Department of Tourism's promotion, which ioncludes a $300 voucher that will be…

EPA Seeks Nominations for 2017 Environmental Champion Awards

Friends of St. Croix NPS Lecture Features CHANT's Hamilton Tour

Visitors and residents can relive history by walking the streets of Christiansted following the footsteps of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and escorted by knowledgeable guides from Crucian Heritage and Nature Tourism. 

Two Sentenced in Cocaine Conspiracy

District Court Judge Curtis V. Gomez on Wednesday sentenced two men in a cocaine distribution conspiracy, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Ronald Sharpe. 

