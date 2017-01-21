GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

The Division of Libraries, Archives & Museums (DLAM) is hosting a USVI/DK Archives Joint Centennial Project through a collaboration with…
Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.
The following movies are now playing at Market Square Theater on St. Thomas.
Calling themselves the “People’s Voice Coalition,” members of the Senate’s minority met Friday to formally organize and sound off on issues, including the government’s finances.
The V.I. Port Authority is asking motorists to be cautious driving the Cyril E. King Airport road because Public Works road repairs began Friday.
Two upcoming January episodes of the popular HGTV series “Beachfront Bargain Hunt” are expected to feature St. Thomas and several local professionals.
Attendees of the Family Resource Center’s Peacemaker gala were inspired by the long-term efforts of Paula Edwards and Shaun Pennington to make the Virgin Islands a safer and more just place to live.
Demand answers. Question authority. Agitate for change. Go ahead, you're entitled.
Upon observing a public act of deliberate and destructive vengeance, which hurt the entire community, I wrote the journal entry below.
If you are not hugging people you meet, you might want to ask yourself why,” guest speaker Heather Harder told the Rotary Club of St. Croix on Thursday in a discussion about nonverbal communication.
The V.I. Water and Power Authority is extending drinking water service to Anna's Retreat Heights on St. Thomas on Monday, according to the utility.