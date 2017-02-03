GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Here’s what’s on tap at the V.I. Legislature this week.
Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.
Four days after delivering his third State of the Territory address, Gov. Kenneth Mapp appears at odds with Finance Commissioner and PFA Executive Director Valdamier Collens.
Cutting Education funding would be difficult because most local funding goes straight to salaries, Education Commissioner Sharon McCollum told senators during an oversight hearing Thursday.
The recent back and forth between the V.I. Water and Power Authority and Public Services Commission continued Thursday as both sides issued releases trying to clarify decisions made last week.
Gov. Kenneth Mapp nominated acting Human Services Commissioner Felecia Blyden this week to formally fill that post.
A relatively quiet period – five months without a homicide on St. Croix – ended in gunfire Tuesday night when 19-year-old McDonald Samuel was killed in Lorraine Village, the VIPD reported.
The Smith Bay Association will hold its first agricultural community fair Saturday featuring local fish, fruits, vegetables and prepared Caribbean foods, among many family-friendly entertainments.