GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

Gov. Kenneth E. Mapp has signed into law Act No. 7962, which changes the name of the Office of the…
Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.
The following movies are now playing at Market Square Theater on St. Thomas.
Muslims, Christians, Jews and other members of the St. Thomas community joined together in solidarity Friday evening to denounce U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration and refugees from seven majority-Muslim nations.
The JFL Hospital has plans for issues that led the CMS to threaten to revoke its ability to get reimbursements, hospital officials told the Senate Health, Hospitals and Human Services Committee on Friday.
Four days after delivering his third State of the Territory address, Gov. Kenneth Mapp appears at odds with Finance Commissioner and PFA Executive Director Valdamier Collens.
Cutting Education funding would be difficult because most local funding goes straight to salaries, Education Commissioner Sharon McCollum told senators during an oversight hearing Thursday.
Demand answers. Question authority. Agitate for change. Go ahead, you're entitled.
We remain in amazement that our senators are so out of touch as to believe that people come to this territory to buy cheap cigarettes…
The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water…
While Gov. Kenneth Mapp rightly pointed to genuine good news in his State of the Territory address Monday, he also…
Indeed, this is as hot-button as they come, and it’s likely not the definitive word on this murder. Stay tuned…
Gov. Kenneth Mapp nominated acting Human Services Commissioner Felecia Blyden this week to formally fill that post.
As a nation, we are now led by people who have spent their lives giving those who were down a…
Innovative customers throughout the territory are being affected by a failure with Centurylink’s backhaul carrier due to a high level,…
A relatively quiet period – five months without a homicide on St. Croix – ended in gunfire Tuesday night when 19-year-old McDonald Samuel was killed in Lorraine Village, the VIPD reported.
On Saturday afternoon the Smith Bay ball field was transformed into a lively marketplace with community members and tourists turning out to shop at the vendor stalls and take part in the festivities.