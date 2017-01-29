GOVERNMENT & POLICE NEWS

A chronological log of the homicides recorded in 2017 in the U.S. Virgin Islands, as reported by the VIPD. Cases…
Three events are slated for the opening of the school year – V.I. Fathers Back to School Barbecue and Fun Day on Saturday, Aug. 27; the Back to School Days of Prayer on Saturday , Sept. 3, and Sunday, Sept. 4; and the V.I. Fathers March on Sept. 6, the first day of school for public schools in the territory. Organizers are encouraging fathers to take their children back to school starting on the first day.
A series of centennial-themed lectures by visiting and local researchers wrapped up on Friday with presentations that focused on the St. Thomas neighborhood of Savan, mixed-race identity in West Africa, and the question of citizenship…
Earlier this month, someone raised concern over the possibility that a fisher on a recreational charter fishing boat had been issued a commercial fishing license and was selling off catch.
V.I. District Court Judge Curtis Gomez addressed the contested eligibility of senator-elect Kevin Rodriquez along with a recently enacted law that appears to have eliminated both district elections boards.
An hour long back and forth between the PSC and WAPA led to the denial Thursday night of one petition for reconsideration and the reversal of an order made on a temporary base rate increase.
Demand answers. Question authority. Agitate for change. Go ahead, you're entitled.
Upon observing a public act of deliberate and destructive vengeance, which hurt the entire community, I wrote the journal entry below.
Practicing justice is being fair. It is solving problems so everyone wins. You don't prejudge. You see people as individuals.…
The Department of Planning and Natural Resources (DPNR) announces that the Beach Water Quality Monitoring Program, which evaluates weekly water…
If President Donald Trump and the GOP Congress have their way and are able to repeal the Affordable Care Act,…
Directly on the heels of the Moody ratings agency downgrading V.I. debt and a week after Fitch issued a downgrade,…
Delegate Stacey Plaskett has written to the governor that recent closed door meetings held with the Legislature and the business…
Savvy, long-time readers of Carl Weber will remember many hearts and laws broken, as well as a lot of…
Fifty youngsters received a positive message Wednesday along with a gift bag from Milagros Romero at the Frederiksted Boys & Girls Club of the Virgin Islands.
The V.I. Police Department has identified one of the two victims from a Monday night shooting as 32-year-old Angel Luis Melendez.